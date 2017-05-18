FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy says on May 18, co entered into definitive documents in connection with, and consummated, a debt exchange transaction
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy says on May 18, co entered into definitive documents in connection with, and consummated, a debt exchange transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy Inc

* Cobalt International Energy Inc says on May 18, co entered into definitive documents in connection with, and consummated, a debt exchange transaction

* Cobalt International Energy Inc - Related transaction with certain holders of company's outstanding 3.125% convertible senior notes due 2024

* Cobalt International Energy - Transaction consisted of issuance of $32.1 million principal amount of 7.750% second-lien senior secured notes due 2023

* Cobalt International Energy Inc - Issuance of $32.1 million to holders in exchange for $60.9 million aggregate principal amount of 2024 notes held by holders

* Cobalt International Energy - Due to transaction, principal face amount of outstanding long-term debt has been reduced by approximately $28.8 million million Source text: [bit.ly/2qXmiIH] Further company coverage:

