5 months ago
BRIEF-Cobalt International Q4 loss per share $4.47
March 14, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cobalt International Q4 loss per share $4.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy Inc

* Cobalt international energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and provides operational update

* Q4 loss per share $4.47

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cobalt international energy inc -expect capital expenditures to be approximately $275 million in 2017

* Cobalt international energy inc- total 2017 cash outlays are currently expected to be between $550 million and $650 million

* Cobalt international energy inc - in 2017, net revenue is expected to be approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

