RPT-Apple working with Hertz to test self-driving technology - BBG
June 26 Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
June 26 First Cobalt Corp:
* CobalTech to merge with First Cobalt
* Says CobalTech will receive 0.2632 of a First Cobalt common share for each CobalTech common share
* Says deal represents an equivalent of $0.20 per CobalTech share
* Says CobalTech will maintain position in First Cobalt, allowing upside participation as First Cobalt progresses with exploration programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
* Fannie Mae announces two credit insurance risk transfer transactions on $19.8 billion of single-family loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: