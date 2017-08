April 4 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc:

* Further details in respect of 2017 performance share plan awards and buy-out award in respect of CEO's 2016 PSP award at his previous employer

* Intended that awards will be made as soon as practicable following completion of rights issue and once company is no longer in a closed period

* As previously disclosed, CEO will receive a 2017 PSP award of 200% of salary and CFO 150% of salary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: