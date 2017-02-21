BRIEF-Coca-cola Amatil to remodel supply chain across Australia

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Amatil Ltd:

* Would invest around $90 million over three years to remodel its supply chain across Australia

* Will make a $90 million investment at Richlands in Queensland.

* Investment will include a new glass production line and new dairy and juice production capacity.

* Will be closing our South Australian manufacturing facilities, principally at Thebarton, in 2019

* In addition to Richlands, other manufacturing activities would also shift to Kewdale in Western Australia, Moorabbin in Victoria, and Northmead in NSW

* Watkins said approximately 180 employees and contractors were affected by decision

* Closure of manufacturing facilities in South Australia will deliver a further $20 million in cost savings from 2020

* Also expected to be approximately $50 million of one-off costs associated with this program

* "Some permanent staff will be redeployed to other positions within company"

"Coca-Cola Amatil will maintain a strong workforce and presence in south australia after 2019"