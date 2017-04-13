BRIEF-Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated signs agreements to expand distribution territory and purchase manufacturing facility

April 13 (Reuters) - Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated -

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated signs definitive agreements to expand distribution territory and purchase manufacturing facility

* Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - to expand bottler's distribution territory to include additional territory located within parts of northern ohio

* Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - definitive agreements with an affiliate of coca-cola company to purchase a manufacturing facility in twinsburg, ohio