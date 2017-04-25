FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - To reduce about 1,200 job reductions beginning in second half of 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - To reduce about 1,200 job reductions beginning in second half of 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co

* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved

* COO on conf call- consumer demand challenges in Brazil and Venezuela, in particular, continue to pressure performance

* COO on conf call- expect actions we are taking to return Brazil business to growth by end of the year

* COO - on April 1, swapped southwest operating unit, comprised principally of Texas, for 20 percent stake in continental beverage business

* COO - as we create a more focused, lean corporate center, expect to result in about 1,200 job reductions beginning in second half of 2017 and carrying into 2018

* COO - post refranchising, we're going to go from well over 100,000 employees to under 40,000 employees by some point next year

* Due to strengthening of several currencies, including Mexican peso, expect a 3-point currency headwind on profit before tax, which is at low end of previous forecast range

* COO - majority of the additional $800 million savings would come from the corporate job reductions

* COO - intent is to reinvest the half of the $800 million savings in some of the newer categories or some of the other categories to drive growth Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.