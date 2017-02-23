Feb 23 Coca-cola Co
* At CAGNY conference- are increasing availability and
options of single-serve drinks
* Exec at CAGNY conference- will look at downsizing
packaging in some areas
* Exec at CAGNY conference- 'without added sugar' is a vast
opportunity to grow
* Exec at CAGNY conference- will refranchise more in n.
America this year than we have in previous yrs combined
* Exec at CAGNY conference- company's corporate center will
be much leaner, jobs will be affected
* Exec at CAGNY conference- have launched a perfomance
mangement system, new compensation system based around revenue
and economic profit
Further company coverage: