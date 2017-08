May 15 (Reuters) - Coca Cola HBC AG:

* Antonio d'amato has informed company of his intention to retire from board of directors of coca-cola hbc

* Board has proposed Charlotte J. Boyle for election at AGM as a non-executive member of board, with effect from June 20