FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek 2016 net result turns to loss of 28.4 million lira
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
March 1, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek 2016 net result turns to loss of 28.4 million lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Icecek AS:

* FY 2016 loss of 28.4 million lira ($7.76 million) versus profit of 117.2 million lira year ago

* FY 2016 revenue of 7.05 billion lira versus 6.72 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 profit from operating activities at 640.7 million lira versus 639.5 million lira year ago

* 2017 net sales revenue growth is expected to be ahead of volume growth while EBITDA margn is expected to remain flat or expand slightly compared to 2016

* In addition, expects 2017 net debt / EBITDA to be below 2x and capex/sales ratio to be around 8%

* Plans to complete 2017 with positive free cash flow

* Consolidated volume to grow at mid-single digits in 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6609 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.