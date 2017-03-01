BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek 2016 net result turns to loss of 28.4 million lira

March 1 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Icecek AS:

* FY 2016 loss of 28.4 million lira ($7.76 million) versus profit of 117.2 million lira year ago

* FY 2016 revenue of 7.05 billion lira versus 6.72 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 profit from operating activities at 640.7 million lira versus 639.5 million lira year ago

* 2017 net sales revenue growth is expected to be ahead of volume growth while EBITDA margn is expected to remain flat or expand slightly compared to 2016

* In addition, expects 2017 net debt / EBITDA to be below 2x and capex/sales ratio to be around 8%

* Plans to complete 2017 with positive free cash flow

* Consolidated volume to grow at mid-single digits in 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6609 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)