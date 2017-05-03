BRIEF-Devoran under new development strategy plans to acquire attractive commercial real estates
* UNDER NEW DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY THE CORE BUSINESS OF CO TO CONSIST OF ACQUIRING ATTRACTIVE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATES
May 3 Coca-cola Icecek AS:
* Q1 net loss of 86.0 million lira ($24.33 million) versus profit of 29.4 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 1.56 billion lira versus 1.30 billion lira year ago
($1 = 3.5350 liras)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
MEXICO CITY, May 17 Companies no longer fear the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will collapse and top U.S. multinationals in Mexico are committed to investing in the country going forward, the head of a global business lobby said on Wednesday.