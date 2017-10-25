BRIEF-Coca-Cola on conf call- US refranchising expected to be completed in coming weeks‍​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola
* On conf call- US refranchising will be complete when tri-state operating unit and west operating unit transactions close, which is expected in coming weeks
* On conf call- q3 benefited from improvements in certain large emerging markets like india
* Still facing difficult conditions in certain markets, notably in latin america, some indications of light at end of the tunnel in brazil
* We’re looking at opportunities in growing premium segments such as adult craft beverages
* Coke zero sugar is cannibalizing at times either coke light or coke original but lifting the whole franchise
* Going to continue to invest in tea, in coffee launch of our own brands and partnership brands have gone successfully