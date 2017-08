May 9 (Reuters) - Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated :

* Coca Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.54

* Q1 sales rose 38.4 percent to $865.7 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Expects to be a net user of cash in 2017