March 9 Codexis Inc:
* Codexis reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year
financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Codexis Inc - total revenues for Q4 of 2016 were $10.0
million
* Codexis Inc - research and development (research and
development) expenses were $6.0 million for Q4 of 2016 compared
with $5.2 million for q4 of 2015
* Codexis Inc- sees 2017 total revenues of $50 million to
$53 million
* Codexis Inc- sees 2017 product sales of $21 million to $23
million, an increase of 37% to 50% over 2016
* Codexis Inc- sees 2017 gross margin on product sales
between 37% and 39%
* Codexis inc- sees 2017 total operating expenses for
research and development and sg&a to increase by 6% to 8%
