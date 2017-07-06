BRIEF-Equity financial holdings comments on B-20 draft guideline
* Equity Financial Holdings-changes proposed in draft guideline could have a negative impact on co's business volumes due to nature of its customer base
July 6 Coeur Mining Inc:
* Coeur reports second quarter 2017 production and sales results
* Coeur Mining Inc - Q2 production of 4.0 million ounces of silver and 82,819 ounces of gold, or 8.9 million silver equivalent ounces
* Coeur Mining Inc - metal sales for quarter were 4.1 million ounces of silver and 86,194 ounces of gold, or 9.3 million silver equivalent ounces
* Coeur Mining Inc - is maintaining Palmarejo's full-year production guidance of 6.5 - 7.0 million silver ounces and 110,000 - 120,000 gold ounces for FY
* Coeur Mining-2017 production guidance revised to reflect higher expected gold production at wharf, lower expected silver production at San Bartolomé mine
* Coeur Mining Inc sees 2017 gold production 367,000 - 392,000 ounces
* Sees 2017 total silver production of 15.8 million - 17.2 million ounces
* Coeur Mining Inc - maintaining Rochester's full-year production guidance of 4.2 - 4.7 million silver ounces and 47,000 - 52,000 gold ounces
* Coeur Mining Inc - due to ongoing impact of drought conditions, co reducing San Bartolomé's full-year production guidance to 5.0 - 5.4 million ounces of silver
* Coeur Mining - 2017 production guidance revised to reflect lower expected silver production at san bartolomé mine due to persistent drought conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Equity Financial Holdings-changes proposed in draft guideline could have a negative impact on co's business volumes due to nature of its customer base
July 7 Embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp used shares in its divested flash memory unit to secure a credit of 680 billion yen ($6 billion) from major banks, Nikkei news agency reported on Friday.