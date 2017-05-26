FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-COFCO Meat enters agreements with Wuhan COFCO Meat and COFCO Meat (Jiangsu)

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Cofco Meat Holdings Ltd

* China Merchandise reserve and china foodstuffs entered into Central Reserved Pork P&S Agreement I And Central Reserved Pork P&S Agreement II

* Pursuant deal each of Wuhan Cofco Meat And Cofco Meat (Jiangsu) to sell 300 tons of Frozen Lean Pork Cuts to China Foodstuffs

* China Foodstuffs to Purchase Frozen lean pork cuts and pay a total of RMB14.4 million to Wuhan Cofco Meat and Cofco Meat (Jiangsu)

* China Foodstuffs has agreed to pay Wuhan Cofco Meat RMB7.17 million

* China merchandise reserve and China Foodstuffs entered into agreements with Wuhan Cofco Meat And Cofco Meat (Jiangsu) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

