BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says board to consider NCD issue up to 3.05 bln rupees

March 8 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd:

* Says board to consider issuance of rated, redeemable, secured, un-listed NCDs up to 3.050 billion rupees Source text:

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at Global Village, RVCE Post, Mysore Road, Mylasandra, Bangalore-560059 to consider the Issuance of Rated, Redeemable, Secured, Un-listed Non-convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding INR 3050 Million.