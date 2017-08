April 7 (Reuters) - Cofidur SA:

* Fy operating income 2.7 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago

* Fy net profit 1.8 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago

* Expects activity level of H1 to be equivalent to last year's H1