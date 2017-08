May 8 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA

* IN APRIL 2017, THE COFINIMMO GROUP ACQUIRED TWO MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 7.4 MILLION EUR

ON 24.04.2017, COFINIMMO BECAME OWNER OF A CARE CENTRE FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING FROM MENTAL DISORDERS LOCATED IN ALPHEN AAN DEN RIJN; INVESTMENT AMOUNTED TO 9.3 MILLION EUR