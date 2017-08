BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer

June 1 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR

* DECIDED TO DISTRIBUTE FOR FY2016 GROSS DIVIDEND OF 5.50 EUR PER ORDINARY SHARE, AND 6.37 EUR PER PREFERENCE SHARE

* REMAINING DIVIDEND PAY-OUT WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH FOR A NET TOTAL AMOUNT OF 48.0 MILLION EUR

* HOLDERS OF SHARES HAVE CHOICE BETWEEN RECEIVING THE DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2016 IN NEW ORDINARY SHARES OR IN CASH, OR TO OPT FOR A COMBINATION OF BOTH MEANS OF PAYMENT

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF ONE NEW ORDINARY SHARE WAS SET AT 103.95 EUR

* PAYMENT IN CASH AND/OR DELIVERY OF SECURITIES WILL BE MADE AS FROM TODAY; NEW ORDINARY SHARES WERE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS TODAY