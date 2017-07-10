July 10 Cogeco Communications Inc
* Cogeco Communications Inc - substantially all of assets
of Metrocast will be purchased for $1.4 billion
* Cogeco Communications Inc - Atlantic Broadband expects to
realize tax benefits with a present value of approximately $310
million
* Cogeco Communications Inc says CDPQ has committed a $315
million equity investment for a 21 pct interest in Atlantic
Broadband's holding company
* Cogeco Communications - to finance acquisition through
Atlantic Broadband subsidiary with a combination of committed
secured debt, equity investment
* Cogeco Communications Inc - Atlantic Broadband's primary
service units (PSU) will increase from approximately 602,000 to
835,000 pro forma acquisition
* Cogeco Communications Inc - calendar 2017 revenue is
expected to be $230 million and adjusted EBITDA is projected to
be $121 million
