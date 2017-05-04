FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cogent Communications Q1 earnings per share $0.09
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cogent Communications Q1 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

* Cogent communications reports first quarter 2017 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Approves a 4.8% increase of $0.02 per share to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.44 per common share

* Service revenue for q1 2017 increased by 1.4% from q4 2016 to $117.2 million

* Cogent communications holdings > - total customer connections increased by 16.1% from 55,356 as of march 31, 2016 to 64,243 as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

