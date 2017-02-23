FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cogent Communications Q4 earnings per share $0.09
February 23, 2017
February 23, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cogent Communications Q4 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cogent Communications Holdings Inc :

* Cogent Communications reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cogent Communications Holdings - approves 5.0% increase of $0.02/share to regular quarterly dividend to $0.42/common share to be paid on march 24

* Cogent Communications Holdings Inc - service revenue for Q4 2016 increased by 2.2% from Q3 2016 to $115.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

