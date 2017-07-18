FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Cogentix Medical signs agreement to launch endo-urology product line in U.S.
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
India fumes as Philip Morris targets young people
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris targets young people
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
Politics
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Cogentix Medical signs agreement to launch endo-urology product line in U.S.

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Cogentix Medical Inc:

* Cogentix Medical signs agreement to launch endo-urology product line in U.S.; launch to further increase urology products growth rate during 2018

* Says ‍continue to have $27 million in cash and investments for additional business development opportunities​

* Cogentix Medical - transaction is expected to further increase co's strong urology product revenue growth rate, which was about 11 percent during q2 2017

* Says ‍expect to complete at least one more transaction in near term​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.