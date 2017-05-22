BRIEF-VISUAL PHOTONICS EPITAXY to pay 2016 dividend on July 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
May 22 Cogobuy Group
* Board of directors is aware that an entity has issued a report today which contains allegations against company
* Company is currently seeking professional advice in relation to report
* Trading in shares of co has been halted on May 22 pending release of a clarification announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28