* ID Systems Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of keytroller, llc
July 11 Cohen & Steers Inc:
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management June 30, 2017
* Cohen & Steers Inc - preliminary assets under management of $60.4 billion as of June 30, 2017, an increase of $573 million from may 31, 2017
* Cohen & Steers Inc - net inflows for open-end funds and institutional accounts were $348 million and $46 million as of June 30, 2017
July 11 Dow Chemical Co said it had agreed to sell a portion of its corn seed business in Brazil to a unit of China's CITIC Ltd for $1.1 billion as it seeks to gain approval for its merger with DuPont from the country's antitrust regulator.