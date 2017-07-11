July 11 Cohen & Steers Inc:

* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management June 30, 2017

* Cohen & Steers Inc - ‍preliminary assets under management of $60.4 billion as of June 30, 2017, an increase of $573 million from may 31, 2017​

* Cohen & Steers Inc - net inflows for open-end funds and institutional accounts were $348 million and $46 million as of June 30, 2017