4 months ago
BRIEF-Cohen & Steers Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Cohen & Steers Inc:

* Cohen & Steers Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Cohen & Steers Inc GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49 in Q1 2017

* Cohen & Steers Inc qtrly adj diluted earnings per share $0.47

* Cohen & Steers Inc says operating margin was 39.6% in Q1 2017 versus 40.1% in Q4 2016

* Cohen & Steers - assets under management were $58.5 billion as of March 31, 2017, an increase of $1.3 billion from $57.2 billion at December 31, 2016

* Cohen & Steers - revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $89.7 million, an increase of $252,000 from $89.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2oo5kOR) Further company coverage:

