FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Colabor Group reports qtrly loss per share $0.03
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Colabor Group reports qtrly loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Colabor Group Inc:

* Colabor Group reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Colabor Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Colabor Group - consolidated sales were $267.2 million for 84-day period ended march 25, down 6.2% from $284.8 million for 84-day period ended march 19, 2016

* Colabor Group Inc - in Q1 of 2017, a major contract to supply fresh fish and seafood to Sobeys Québec Inc's food stores has been renewed

* Colabor Group Inc - in second half of 2017 we anticipate to see steady improvement in gross margins and organic growth in comparable sales

* Colabor Group Inc - three-year agreement with Sobeys Québec Inc. Extends until February 2020

* Colabor Group Inc - expects agreement with Sobeys Québec Inc to generate approximately $90 million in annual sales for its norref division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.