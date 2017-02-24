BCE says head of its Bell Media unit leaves for NFL job
TORONTO, Feb 27 The head of BCE Inc's Bell Media unit has left the Canadian company to take a job at the National Football League, BCE said on Monday.
Feb 24 Colabor Group Inc
* Colabor group reports its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 same store sales fell 4.3 percent
* Qtrly consolidated sales $432.5 million versus $431.9 million
* Expect improved gross margins and organic growth in comparable sales in second half of 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* To optimize asset utilization and continue to cut costs, plan to close vaughan, ontario warehouse on april 30, 2017
* Expect improved gross margins, organic growth in comparable sales in second half of 2017
* Plans to offer, $350 million principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2022
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update