6 months ago
BRIEF-Colas FY consolidated net profit rises to 355 million euros
February 23, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Colas FY consolidated net profit rises to 355 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Colas SA:

* FY revenue: €11.0 billion ($11.61 billion)(-8% and -4% at constant scope and exchange rates)

* FY operating income €324 million (+€75 million)

* Dividend proposed: €8.20 per share (of which €5.45 paid out as an interim dividend in December 2016)

* FY consolidated net profit group share EUR 355 million versus EUR 234 million year ago

* At the end December 2016, work-on-hand remained at €7.1 billion, a 1% improvement compared to the end of December 2015

* In 2017, revenue for roads in mainland France could improve slightly, as the market probably reached a low point in 2016

* Says revenue for 2017 should be higher than in 2016

* FY net cash EUR 517 million versus EUR 560 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2lxZxph Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

