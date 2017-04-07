BRIEF-Colfax announced offering of EUR 350 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes

April 7 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp:

* Announced offering of EUR 350 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes

* Colfax Corp- intends to use proceeds from offering to repay aggregate of about $301.7 million of outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility

* Colfax Corp - settlement of offering is expected to occur on April 19, 2017 - sec filing

* Colfax-As per estimates of preliminary results for quarter ended March 31, expects another quarter of "solid organic order growth" in gas, fluid handling segment