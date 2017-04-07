FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Colfax announced offering of EUR 350 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp:

* Announced offering of EUR 350 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes

* Colfax Corp- intends to use proceeds from offering to repay aggregate of about $301.7 million of outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility

* Colfax Corp - settlement of offering is expected to occur on April 19, 2017 - sec filing

* Colfax-As per estimates of preliminary results for quarter ended March 31, expects another quarter of "solid organic order growth" in gas, fluid handling segment Source text (bit.ly/2o9L9X5) Further company coverage:

