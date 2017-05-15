FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive (India) March-qtr profit down marginally
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive (India) March-qtr profit down marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Colgate-palmolive (India) Ltd

* March quarter net profit 1.43 billion rupees

* March quarter net sales 11.72 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.43 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 11.42 billion rupees

* Says Q4 saw signs of recovery from impact of liquidity crunch in previous quarter

* Says Q4 volume fell 3 percent due to soft pick up in wholesale channel

* Says expect challenges while transitioning into GST environment include impact on trade Source text - (bit.ly/2qjiQqr) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.