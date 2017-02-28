Feb 28 Collaborate Corporation Ltd

* Asx alert-strategic agreement with $1bn vehicle leasing giant orix-cl8.ax

* Its Drivemycar business has signed a strategic agreement with Orix Australia Corporation Limited

* Deal for Orix Vehicles to be rented through Drivemycar platform to private and corporate rental customers

* Under agreement, Drivemycar will manage marketing of vehicles, rental bookings, payments and verification checks