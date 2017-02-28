BRIEF-Atomera Q4 loss per share $0.28
* Atomera Inc - company had $26.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016, compared to $3.2 million as of December 31, 2015
Feb 28 Collaborate Corporation Ltd
* Asx alert-strategic agreement with $1bn vehicle leasing giant orix-cl8.ax
* Its Drivemycar business has signed a strategic agreement with Orix Australia Corporation Limited
* Deal for Orix Vehicles to be rented through Drivemycar platform to private and corporate rental customers
* Under agreement, Drivemycar will manage marketing of vehicles, rental bookings, payments and verification checks
* Says it has adopted a rule 10b5-1 plan for purpose of repurchasing shares of its common stock
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results