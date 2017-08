April 25 (Reuters) - COLLECTOR AB:

* APPOINTS LIZA NYBERG AS NEW CEO

* Q1 LIZA NYBERG HAS BEEN CEO OF LANDSHYPOTEK BANK AB

* LIZA NYBERG TO BE NEW CEO OF COLLECTOR AB AND COLLECTOR BANK AB

* LIZA NYBERG TO START AS CEO BY NOV.1