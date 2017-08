March 13 (Reuters) - Collector AB:

* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme

* Bond loan has a tenor of three years and a floating interest rate of three-months STIBOR + 175 basis points

($1 = 8.9625 Swedish crowns)