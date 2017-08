June 1 (Reuters) - COLLECTOR AB:

* COLLECTOR AB - LIZA NYBERG – NEW CEO IN PLACE FROM 1 SEPTEMBER

* IN APRIL, COLLECTOR'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED LIZA NYBERG AS NEW CEO, TAKING OFFICE DURING AUTUMN OF 2017

* LIZA NYBERG WILL TAKE UP OFFICE ON 1 SEPTEMBER, EARLIER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)