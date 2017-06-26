BRIEF-Toyota: may not be able to recover $5.1 bln of Takata recall fees
* may not be able to recover 570 billion yen ($5.12 billion) worth of recall costs from Takata Corp
June 26 Collins Foods Ltd
* Acquisition of 28 kfc restaurants from yum brands
* Deal for cash consideration of a$110.2 million
* Collins Restaurants South Pty entered into binding agreements to acquire 28 kfc restaurants from a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc
* Costs to also be funded through debt of a$69.3 million from new enlarged debt facilities
June 25 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc's founder and chief executive, Tim Westergren, plans to step down, Recode reported citing people familiar with the company's plans.