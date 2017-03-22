March 23 Collins Foods Ltd

* Acquisition of KFC restaurants in the Netherlands

* Unit has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 16 KFC restaurants located in Netherlands from subsidiaries of Yum! Brands

* Deal for consideration of EUR 62.3 million

* Acquisition and associated equity raising costs will be funded via a fully underwritten A$54.5 million placement

* Mark Van 't Loo has been appointed as CEO Europe

* Acquisition is expected to be mid single digit EPS accretive for Collins Foods shareholders in first full financial year of ownership

* For period ending 30 sept 2016, Netherlands acquisition generated revenue of EUR 46.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 7.3 million on a pro forma basis

* Development agreement was entered into with unit of Yum! for roll-out of more than 20 new KFC Restaurants by Collins Foods in Netherlands by 31 Dec 2021