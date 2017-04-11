BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG

April 11 (Reuters) - Collplant Holdings Ltd:

* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG

* As part of surveillance, co monitored 10 patients following a single treatment with Vergenix FG in hospitals in Italy, Switzerland

* Study showed 5 weeks post treatment, patients displayed average wound closure rate of 80%, with no observed safety/ tolerability issues