4 months ago
BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG
April 11, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Collplant Holdings Ltd:

* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG

* As part of surveillance, co monitored 10 patients following a single treatment with Vergenix FG in hospitals in Italy, Switzerland

* Study showed 5 weeks post treatment, patients displayed average wound closure rate of 80%, with no observed safety/ tolerability issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

