BRIEF-Colony Bankcorp Q1 earnings per share $0.22

April 19 (Reuters) - Colony Bankcorp Inc:
* Colony Bankcorp Inc announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* During Q1 of 2017, company reported net interest income of $9.46 million and a net interest margin of 3.35 percent
* In Q1 of 2017 net charge-offs were $394 thousand, or 0.05 percent of average loans
* Colony Bankcorp Inc - redeemed remaining outstanding preferred stock of $9.4 million
* Colony Bankcorp Inc - redeeming preferred stock will be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Colony Bankcorp Inc - will eliminate current quarterly dividend payment of $210,600