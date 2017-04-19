FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Colony Bankcorp Q1 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Colony Bankcorp Inc:

* Colony Bankcorp Inc announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* During Q1 of 2017, company reported net interest income of $9.46 million and a net interest margin of 3.35 percent

* In Q1 of 2017 net charge-offs were $394 thousand, or 0.05 percent of average loans

* Colony Bankcorp Inc - redeemed remaining outstanding preferred stock of $9.4 million

* Colony Bankcorp Inc - redeeming preferred stock will be immediately accretive to earnings per share

* Colony Bankcorp Inc - will eliminate current quarterly dividend payment of $210,600 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

