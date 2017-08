June 5 (Reuters) - Colony Starwood Homes:

* Colony Starwood homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million

* Colony Starwood Homes - ‍entered into a purchase agreement with Waypoint/GI Venture LLC​

* Colony Starwood-‍GI portfolio is within co's existing markets, including Southern California, Northern California, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, Miami, Orlando​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: