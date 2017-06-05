BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes announces public offering of common shares

June 5 (Reuters) - Colony Starwood Homes :

* Colony Starwood Homes announces public offering of common shares

* Says offering 19.9 million common shares

* ‍Public offering of 19.9 million shares consists of 8.5 million shares offered by co, 11.4 million shares offered by certain selling shareholders

* To use proceeds from offering to fund part of previously-announced pending acquisition of portfolio of single-family rental homes

* ‍company will not receive any of proceeds from sale of its common shares by selling shareholders​