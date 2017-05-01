BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes-unit of co enters into a new credit agreement

May 1 (Reuters) - Colony Starwood Homes:

* Colony Starwood Homes - on April 27, Colony Starwood Homes Partnership, L.P, unit of co entered into a new credit agreement

* Colony Starwood Homes - credit agreement provides for a $675.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* Colony Starwood Homes - credit facility, which will mature on April 27, 2020, with a one-year extension option

* Colony Starwood Homes - credit agreement includes an accordion feature to increase size of facility to up to $1.2 billion