* Crescita Therapeutics™ announces the appointment of a new president
March 24 Coltene Holding AG
* Acquires Diatech LLC
* New business will increase consolidated sales of coltene group by approximately 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.52 million)
* Parties have agreed not to disclose acquisition price
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Robert Tessarolo and Arthur Deboeck proposed for election to Cipher's board of directors