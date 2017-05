April 27 Columbia Property Trust Inc:

* Columbia Property Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.15 to $1.22

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.28

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S