India's CRISIL Ratings buys 8.9 pct stake in rival CARE for $68 mln

MUMBAI, June 29 CRISIL Ltd, majority owned by S&P Global Inc, bought a 8.9 percent stake in rival CARE Ratings for 4.36 billion rupees ($67.55 million), expanding into the country's ratings business at a time of surging corporate bond issuance.