METALS-London copper marks time as strike threat underpins
By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, July 5 London copper was treading water on Wednesday amid heightened risk aversion in Asia following a North Korean missile test, while strike threats at a South American copper mine lent support to prices. FUNDAMENTALS * London Metal Exchange copper was little changed at $5,885 a tonne by 0141 GMT, having logged modest losses of 0.6 percent in the previous session. Prices, which failed near resistance at $6,000 a tonne are now easin