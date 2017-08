BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

May 31 (Reuters) - Columbus McKinnon Corp:

* Columbus Mckinnon reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Q4 sales $183.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $176.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbus McKinnon Corp - ‍stahl integration on track to deliver $5 million in synergies in fiscal 2018​

* Columbus McKinnon Corp - ‍plan to reduce debt by $45 million to $50 million in fiscal 2018​

* Columbus McKinnon Corp - ‍expects capital expenditures in fiscal 2018 to be in range of $20 million to $24 million​