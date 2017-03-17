FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comarch plans to acquire Geopolis
March 17, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Comarch plans to acquire Geopolis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Comarch SA:

* Signs letters of intents to acquire Geopolis sp. z o.o (Geopolis) with Geopolis and its partners

* The value of transaction which among others includes acquisition of rights to ERGO software, which belongs to Geopolis, is estimated at about 8.05 million zlotys ($2.01 million)

* The transaction also includes supplying Geopolis with capital

* The transaction is to be closed by the end of March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0001 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

