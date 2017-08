May 24 (Reuters) - GAUMONT SA:

* COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF GAUMONT AUTHORISED SALE OF GAUMONT'S STAKE IN LES CINÉMAS GAUMONT PATHÉ

* COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF GAUMONT APPROVED RESOLUTION REGARDING REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL VIA A SHARE BUYBACK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)